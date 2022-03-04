Doorbuster-worthy pricing hits Instant Pot’s 8-quart Duo Multi-Cooker at $59 (Reg. $100)

After seeing some solid price drops on Ninja’s latest-generation models, Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for just $58.99 shipped. Matched at Macy’s. Regularly $100, this is $6 under the previous all-time low at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked there. This is one of the best prices we have tracked for an 8-quart Instant Pot, Black Friday included. In fact this is lower than most of the 6-quart deals we tracked last holiday season and matching the price we saw on a similar model in Walmart’s doorbuster offers. It features seven different cooking functions with 13 customizable preset meal options including “pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more.” The dishwasher-safe lid is a nice touch as well. Additional details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better and more feature-rich multi-cooker from a trustworthy brand at this price. While the 6-quart variant is also on sale today for $52.99, down from the usual $90 price tag, unless you’re better off with a smaller model it’s hard to argue against the value today’s 8-quart deal delivers.

Alongside the aforementioned Ninja steam fry multi-cookers, we are also tracking a notable deal on its regularly up to $300 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven. Now down at $150 in today’s 1-day refurbished Woot sale, this is great way to land a big-time price drop on a notable countertop cooker with air frying capabilities. Get all of the details on this offer right here and head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

7-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer

QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING: 13 customizable Smart Programs for pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more

COOK FAST OR SLOW: Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cook your favorite traditional recipes – just like grandma used to make

QUICK AND EASY CLEAN UP: Finger-print resistant, stainless-steel sides and dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot, and accessories

PROVEN SAFETY FEATURES: Includes over 10 safety features, plus overheat protection and safe-locking lid

