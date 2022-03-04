iRobot’s Roomba E6 robo vac delivers Alexa-enabled autonomous cleaning at $160 (Refurb)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the iRobot Roomba E6 in certified refurbished condition for $159.99 shipped. Originally selling for $380, we have more recently been seeing refurbished offerings selling in the $250 range with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Delivering an affordable solution to cross vacuuming off the chore list for good, the Roomba E6 enters with Wi-Fi support and a series of smart features. Supplementing the 3-stage cleaning system, you’ll find both Alexa and Assistant integration for voice controls as well as smartphone app control. A 90-day warranty completes the package. Head below for more.

A great companion to your robotic vacuum is something handheld like eufy’s HomeVac H11. This more portable vacuum cleaner is an ideal option to supplement your cleaning arsenal so that you won’t have to bust out the heavy artillery for smaller, more localized messes. Clocking in at $50, you’ll have plenty of savings to add this into the mix.

For something a bit more capable in the autonomous cleaning department, you can still lock-in a new all-time low on Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7. This unique D-shaped solution delivers an even more thorough cleaning experience with much of the same smart functionality noted above. It is currently down to $429 and delivering a notable new condition alternative to consider.

iRobot Roomba E6 features:

Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 5X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.

