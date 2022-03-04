Magazine bundles with titles from $4/yr.: GQ, Women’s Health, Wine Enthusiast, much more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s bundle magazine sale bringing prices as low as $4 per year. You’ll find loads of notable titles on tap from Taste of Home and Bon Appetit to Wine Enthusiast, Women’s Health, Forbes, GQ, Popular Mechanics, and more. This is a great time to refresh multiple subscriptions at once or just to score a coffee table full of new reading material for 2022 and beyond. Everything ships free every month with no sales tax added and zero auto renewals. Head below for all of the details.

This weekend’s magazine sale is notable one. You can land any four titles in the sale for $18, or about $4.50 per year. Additionally, you can tack on a fifth and/or sixth title to your bundle at $4 a piece. These prices are slightly lower than the usual weekend sales that tend to hover around $5 per magazine and you can even use this sale to score some easy remote gifts for folks you might not see in person.

Browse through everything in this weekend’s bundle sale right here.

One popular title you won’t find in the DiscountMags sale is Wired. This magazine covers all things tech and science alongside “up-to-the-nanosecond coverage of how technology and the people behind it are changing the world around you.” It is now available at $5 per year via Amazon, or as much as 50% below the going rate.

Just make sure you scoop up your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies and hit up our media deal hub for all of this weekend’s best deals on TV shows and movies.

More on GQ magazine:

GQ is the flagship of men’s fashion and style. To be GQ is to be forward-looking, progressive and cutting-edge. GQ is home to some of the most elevated and respected in photography, design, reporting and writing in the men’s space. GQ fosters a community where readers gather to be inspired and exchange ideas around style, creativity and culture. As masculinity evolves and men’s fashion has moved to the center of the global pop-culture conversation, GQ‘s authority has never been broader or stronger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!