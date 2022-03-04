This 40-inch foosball table makes family game night both unplugged and fun at $24 (Reg. $57)

Woot is offering the Sport Squad FX40 40-inch Table Top Foosball Table for $23.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the same table for over $57 right now and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a great way to get your family to unplug and have a good time, this is a great way to do just that. You’ll be able to stay inside (or head out onto the patio) and enjoy a fun game of foosball with ease. The players are pre-assembled onto the rods to make things easier to put together, and the table itself measures 40 by 20 by 8 inches, weighing in at just 15 pounds. Keep reading for more.

It’s inevitable that you’ll either lose a ball or need a few spares at some point. So, why not go ahead and repurpose just a fraction of your savings to pick up a 6-pack of soccer-themed foosball balls on Amazon? You can grab the multi-pack for just $7, which is quite low-cost compared to some of the other options, which can cost $10 or more right now. Plus, the soccer design will make your foosball tournaments that much more fun.

While not necessarily unplugging, don’t forget that Arcade1Up’s Marvel Pinball machine is currently $200 off its regular going rate. Designed to make family game night that much more competitive, those who aren’t Marvel fans will find that we’re also seeing discounts on Mortal Kombat, Simpsons, PAC-MAC, and other arcade cabinets from Arcade1Up.

More on the Sport Squad Foosball Table:

Enjoy fast paced play on this compact tabletop foosball table. Stay active and spend quality time with family and friends. Bring it to a family gathering, birthday party, or tailgate event. DIMS: 40″L x 20″W x 8″H and weighs 15 lbs.

Foosball Players Are Pre-Assembled On The Rods For Faster Table Assembly:

This classic version of table soccer is fun for all ages. Chrome-plated steel rods are ideal for swift shots while the rubber grooved handles enable a strong, stable grip. Superior MDF design is built to withstand competitive and convenient play. The FX40 Foosball table includes two goal boxes with ball return. The soccer table also features non-marking rubber pads to protect all your table surfaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

