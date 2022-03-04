SteelSeries’ 68g Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse with 200-hour battery life now $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse in Snow for $75.06 shipped. For comparison, this mouse normally goes for $100 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked in this colorway. However, we did see it fall to $60 in black back in November as part of a holiday sale. This mouse is extremely lightweight coming in at just 68g, which allow quick movements and large swipes to happen without the extra drag that heavier mice have. The Aerox 3 features a TrueMove Air sensor as well, which offers “true 1-to-1 tracking” that was co-developed with PixArt specifically for “wireless performance” with a maximum DPI of 18,000. Quantum 2.0 wireless technology allows for a “more stable, reliable, and power efficient” way to connect to your computer. Speaking of connections, both Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz are available making it quite versatile. Worried about battery life with a mouse this light? Don’t be, as it can last for up to 200 hours before needing to be plugged in. Check out our hands-on review for more and then head below for additional information.

You can ditch the wireless nature of today’s lead deal, you’ll find that the traditional SteelSeries Aerox 3 is a great alternative. Ditching the battery and wireless connectivity makes it even lighter as well, as it weighs just 57g. However, there are a few more drawbacks to this $35 mouse when compared to the deal above, as the sensor takes a step back as well to 8,500 DPI. However, I can count on one hand how many times I’ve pushed a mouse beyond around 1,600 DPI personally, though I know there are many out there who prefer their mouse to be extremely sensitive.

Don’t forget to check out Lenovo’s weekend sale that’s going on right now with up to $700 in savings available. There’s plenty of discounts to see in the sale, and our favorite deal is the brand’s Legion 5 Gen 6 laptop. Shipping with a RTX 3060 and i7 processor, there’s also a 144Hz IPS display and more to explore here. Coming in at $1,400, you’d normally pay $1,830 for this laptop, making now a great time to pick one up.

More on the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse:

68g Ultra Lightweight – When quick movements and large swipes matter, Aerox 3’s super light design allows for faster and more accurate reaction times in game.

TrueMove Air Sensor – A custom true 1-to-1 tracking sensor co-developed with PixArt specially for wireless performance. This 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G optical sensor delivers the speed and accuracy needed to improve your gameplay.

Quantum 2.0 Wireless – All-new Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology transmits wireless data at unreal speeds in a more stable, reliable, and power efficient way than ever before.

Dual Wireless – The flexibility to easily swap between ultra-fast gaming-grade wireless via 2.4 GHz, and convenient Bluetooth 5.0 for instant pairing on PC, Mac, laptops, and more.

