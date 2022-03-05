Refresh your bedroom with Bedsure’s sheet sets and heated blankets from $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bedsure (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its electric blankets and sheet sets on sale from $13.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount here is the 4-piece King Sheet Set for $19.98. For comparison, it normally goes for $25 to $28 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. These sheets are microfiber and ready to give your bed a comfortable upgrade. The kit itself includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, making it all-inclusive for what you’ll need to overhaul your bedroom’s design. Shop the rest of the sale here then head below for more.

If you already have a set of sheets that you love, consider spending $19 on this sleep mask instead. I use this every night and absolutely love it. It allows me to sleep with ease even on a nice Saturday afternoon when the sun is high in the sky, as no light gets in. Plus, when traveling or on vacation, not all hotel rooms have great blinds if you plan to sleep in, which is where this sleep mask really shines.

After waking up from a great night’s sleep, just slip on a pair of RockDove’s clogs before wandering around the house. Right now, there are plenty of options to choose from in this wide-ranging sale. Pricing starts at $15 with slippers and clogs for both men and women on sale here, so be sure to check out our post for all the details.

Create a charming look in your bedroom with this Bedsure Sheet Set. This stylish sheet set features ruched detailing that will give your sleeping space a touch of elegance and color. Ensure a blissful night’s sleep and keep you warm and toasty all night long with these Bedsure Ruched Fabric Bedsheets.

