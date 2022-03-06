Anker’s 1-day Gold Box discounts MagSafe charging stands, power banks, more from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its new MagGo MagSafe chargers and more starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 633 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $83.99. Down from $120, this matches our previous mention from last month, is an all-time low, and only the second price cut yet. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon has a whole other collection of Anker chargers on sale through the end of the day. Starting at $15, you’ll want to shop everything here or just check out the other highlights down below.

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

With a 5,000mAh capacity, MagGo provides nearly a full extra charge for your iPhone. This allows extended productivity and 17 additional hours of video playtime. Power the portable charger in 2 hours by dropping it back on the base for an instant wireless recharge. Pass-through charging is enabled while charging your iPhone and portable charger simultaneously.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!