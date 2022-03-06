Nintendo Switch with red and blue Joy-Con now on sale for $290 or less (Today only)

Alongside ongoing rare deals on 1-year of Switch Online and the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Woot is now offering solid price drops on Nintendo Switch consoles. For today only, you can land the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy‑Con from $289.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $300 and currently $299 on Amazon, the standard-upgraded model Nintendo Switch almost never goes on sale and this is a great time to land one with a nice discount. This is the updated model (HAC-001-01) with more battery life at 4.5 to 9 hours. It might not be the new OLED variant, but that one starts at $349. You can get a closer look at the standard model as well as the updated OLED variant in our hands-on reviews. Head below for more details.

While there are rumors of Nintendo Switch 2 out there by way of a recent NVIDIA data breach, it is like years out still. In the more immediate future, Switch’s lineup of games is about to get much better with titles like Mario Strikers Battle League, Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, the aforementioned new Kirby game, and this year’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases. Just be sure to to dive into our coverage if the upcoming new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses as well.

Then go hit up our latest console games roundup where you’ll find some great already-available titles on sale including a rare price drop on Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, and much more. Amazon is also still offering $50 Nintendo gift cards at $45 to land a deal on your next digital game purchase.

More on Nintendo Switch:

3 Play Styles: TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, Handheld Mode

6.2-inch, multi-touch capacitive touch screen

4.5-9+ Hours of Battery Life will vary depending on software usage conditions

Connects over Wi-Fi for multiplayer gaming; Up to 8 consoles can be connected for local wireless multiplayer

Model number: HAC-001(-01)

