Let one of Yeedi’s robotic vacuums handle the cleaning from $124 (Save up to 34%)

Today only, as part of the Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Yeedi Storefront on Amazon is offering up to 38% off a selection of its robotic vacuum cleaners. The k650 can be had for $124 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. This 38% discount is among the lowest prices we’ve seen this vacuum offered on Amazon. This vacuum is perfect for homes with pets with its tangle-free brush! Want to section off areas you don’t wish the vacuum to go? Use the Boundary Strips. The included 9.82-feet of black boundary markers will let the vacuum know to not proceed beyond the sectioned area. The k650 boasts a 130-minute runtime. Learn more below!

The Yeedi vac max model can also be had for $249.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Both of these vacuums can be controlled with your voice assistant. You’ll find that the k650 vacuum lacks the mopping ability of this model. The vac max doesn’t use boundary strips either. Instead, it utilizes visual mapping to create efficient cleaning paths throughout your home. Within the mobile app, you can set virtual boundaries. The vac max also functions as a mop to handle wet or dry messes! This model of the Yeedi vacuum also supports its Self-Empty Station, which can be had for $160.

Yeedi max vac Vacuum features:

yeedi app enables you to schedule your cleaning, set up a virtual boundary or choose a specific room to clean via your smartphone. The compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant lets you control cleaning with voice commands.

Advanced visual mapping and floor tracking sensor map out your space like a GPS for efficient and deep cleaning. No more random bumping or missing spots.

Boasts a 3000Pa industry-leading suction power and 4-stage cleaning system, yeedi vac max sweeps up pet hair, crumbles, dirt and debris like a hurricane. Ideal for carpet, wood floor and tiles cleaning.

