All-new Moto G Stylus 2022 Android smartphone sees first discount down to $273.50

Amazon is now offering the just-released unlocked Moto G Stylus 2022 128GB Android Smartphone for $273.46 shipped. Normally fetching $300, this is the very first price cut on the all-new handset at over $26 off. Having just launched back at the beginning of February, the latest edition og Moto G Stylus arrives with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a holepunch camera up at the top with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC to power the device. The biggest selling point is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for hand writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Alongside the newest iteration of the Motorola’s smartphone, we’re also tracking the 5G model from last year on sale, too. The Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB Smartphone is now sitting at $339.99 courtesy of B&H and down from the usual $400 price tag. This is matching our previous mention from earlier in the year for the all-time low at $60 off. Delivering a similar form-factor to the lead deal, this model makes the notable distinction of packing 5G connectivity on top of tracking out the MediaTek processor for a Snapdragon 480 SOC. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from last year to see how it compares.

As far as other affordable Android smartphones go, be sure to check into the ongoing price cut we’re tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Currently sitting at the Amazon all-time low, this $100 discount delivers only the second chance to save on the new handset at $600. Then be sure to dive into all of the best app and game deals right here.

Moto G Stylus 2022 features:

Built-in stylus. Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos, and edit images with precision using a push-pen stylus. Up to 2-day battery life. Get creative, play games, or binge watch your favorite series without worry thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. Versatile 50 MP camera system. Capture everything from breathtaking ultra-wide images to extreme close-ups. 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display. Bring movies, videos, and games to life, and view your notes and sketches in Full HD+ detail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!