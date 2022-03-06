Save on Amazon Goodreads Kindle eBook starting at $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of eBooks that have either won the Goodreads Choice Award or were nominated. These deals range from $0.99 to $3.99. Every book offered here can be read using across any platform through Kindle. Start reading on your computer, then move to the Kindle app on your phone and pick up right where you left off! Continue reading below to see our top picks from this sale!

Our top picks:

While these are our top picks, you can see every book that is part of this sale here. Be sure to also check out this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook Freebies. Prime members get an opportunity to read new Kindle eBooks before they’re released, and for free! These books just dropped for March, so be sure to check them out! While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 5 is a great way to read these eBooks. Check out our review here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!