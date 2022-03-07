Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K hits $30 (Reg. $50) alongside other streamers from $20

Amazon is now discounting a selection of its Fire TV streaming media players headlined by the Fire TV Stick 4K at $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $5 in order to mark the best discount since back over Black Friday and is now 40% off. Sure this isn’t the new flagship 4K Max which we raved about in our review, but you’re still looking at quite the capable way to elevate your home theater. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K lives up to its name by arriving with 4K HDR playback alongside a bundled Alexa Voice Remote that makes searching for content a breeze. Plus, all of your favorite shows from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and more are available to round out the package. Head below for more from $20.

Fire TV sale highlights:

We also just took a hands-on look at the new Fire TV 4K Max, which is worth checking into if you’re in the market for a streaming media player. In our review, we highlight all of the changes this time around including the introduction of Wi-Fi 6 and its improved performance compared to Amazon’s previous releases.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

