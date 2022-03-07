Amazon health supplements sale from $8.50: Collagen, MCT, vitamins, more up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Sports Research dietary and health supplements with deals from $8.50. One standout is the 41-serving container of Collagen Peptides Powder by Sports Research for $17.61 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $28, this is nearly 38% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and well under the previous $20+ price drop. This formula contains only “one ingredient” offering up 41 servings of Collagen Peptides with 11-grams a pop. It is designed to support healthier “hair, skin, nails, and joints,” is gluten-free, and dissolves in hot or cold drinks, perfect for mixing in “coffee, tea, smoothies, soups, more.” Additional deals below.

Be sure to browse through today’s Sports Research Gold Box sale right here for additional offers. Starting from $8.50 Prime shipped, be sure to watch out for on-page Subscribe & Save price drops as well. You’ll find everything from vitamins and biotin to MCT oils, garlic oil, digestive enzymes, apple cider vinegar gummies, flaxseed oil, and much more.

Another great addition to your health and workout kit is Apple Watch. Today, we are tracking some great deals on the previous-generation Series 6 models and more with price drops starting from $120 shipped. This is a great time to land an Apple wearable fitness tracker on your wrist without spending a fortune. You can get all of the details in today’s offers right here.

More on the Collagen Peptides Powder by Sports Research:

1 Single Ingredient | Contains ONLY Collagen Peptides sourced from grass-fed bovine & Hydrolyzed for better Absorption.

More Collagen Per Scoop | Each scoop contains 11g of Collagen Peptides with 18 Amino Acids including glycine, proline & hydroxyproline.

Easy-To-Mix | Dissolves in Hot or Cold Water – Goes great in Coffee, Tea, Smoothies, Soups & More!

