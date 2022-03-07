Amazon upgrades your timepiece with Timex and Invicta watches from $23 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 48% off a range of Timex and Invicta watches with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether it’s a casual business piece, something sporty, or even a dressy watch worthy of a more upscale event, this is a great time to score a deep deal on a timepiece that, in many cases, looks more expensive than it is. On top of that, we are tracking solid deals to bring the prices down even lower with pricing starting from just $23 Prime shipped. Head below for a closer look at some of our top picks.

Amazon Timex watch sale:

And some Invicta models:

Once your new time piece is taken care of, it might be worth browsing through our selection of Bellroy wallets and card holders to match. There are several new Amazon all-time lows on tap right now starting from $39 and spanning a series of different colors and styles. You can check out everything right here and be sure to hit up our fashion deal hub for more.

More on the Timex Waterbury Classic Chronograph:

Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference; quick-release spring bars

Navy & white dial with date window at 4 o’clock; full markers

30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

Silver-tone 40mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing



