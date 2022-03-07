AncestryDNA genetic and traits test kits now back down to holiday-worthy pricing from $59

AncestryDNA’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test for $59 shipped or the Ethnicity + Traits DNA Test for $69 shipped. Regularly $99 and $119 respectively, today’s offers are up to 42% off the going rates, matching the 2021 Prime Day pricing, and matching the Amazon lows outside of a few Black Friday and holiday offers. This test sources over 1,500 regions across the globe to uncover your ancestral details. The whole process is quite simple and doesn’t take much more than sending your sample in with the included kit (there are no additional fees here) and waiting a few weeks for the results to come back in. The standard kit focuses on relatives and your ancestral past across the planet while the more pricey kit also includes “25+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” More details below.

Starting at $59, there really aren’t any other well-known DNA test kits on Amazon or elsewhere for less right now. The closets you’ll find is the DNA kit service from MyHeritage that is still marked down to $59 with the $20 on-page coupon on Amazon. And this one isn’t quite as popular as our lead deals today and the 23andMe kits are far more pricey right now (and almost always), making today’s AncestryDNA options you’re best bet.

Some of today’s other highlight deals include almost all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $37.50 as well as ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 at the best price of the year. A great little web browsing machine that works nicely for taking a look at your AncestryDNA results, you’ll also find even more notable options over in our Chromebook and Apple deal hubs.

More on AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,500 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

PRECISE ETHNICITY AND LIVING RELATIVES: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—from unique regions to living relatives.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!