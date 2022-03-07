Ninja Foodi NeverStick and classic Cuisinart cookware sets on sale from $99 (Up to $60 off)

-
$60 off From $98

We have some notable price drops on Ninja and Cuisinart cookware sets today with up to $60 in savings. First up for today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the 8-piece Cuisinart 87-8 Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $98.99 shipped. Regularly between $130 and $160 or more at Amazon, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find. This set includes 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, 4-quart sauce pan with helper, 6-quart stock pot, 8-inch skillet, and 10-inch frying pan. You’ll also find stainless steel riveted handle and “break-resistant glass covers.” While it might not be one of those higher-end non-stick options, you will find some of those on sale down below as well. 

More cookware set deals:

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more of today’s best kitchen deals including Ninja’s Foodi Power Blender. This one is now matching the amazon all-time low at $60 off the going rate, bring one of the more versatile solutions out there to your kitchen at a great price. It is a solid option for “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.” Get a closer look in today’s deal coverage

More on the Cuisinart 87-8 Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set:

  • Set Includes: 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover, 4-Quart Sauce Pan with Helper and Cover, 6-Quart Stock Pot with Cover, 8″ Skillet, 10″ Skillet
  • The kitchens of France were the inspiration behind the elegant Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Collection
  • Classic Cookware set features 18/10 stainless steel and pure aluminum encapsulated in the base for fast and even heating
  • Solid stainless steel riveted handle stays cool on the stovetop
  • Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring

