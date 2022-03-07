Ninja Foodi NeverStick and classic Cuisinart cookware sets on sale from $99 (Up to $60 off)

We have some notable price drops on Ninja and Cuisinart cookware sets today with up to $60 in savings. First up for today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now offering the 8-piece Cuisinart 87-8 Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $98.99 shipped. Regularly between $130 and $160 or more at Amazon, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find. This set includes 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, 4-quart sauce pan with helper, 6-quart stock pot, 8-inch skillet, and 10-inch frying pan. You’ll also find stainless steel riveted handle and “break-resistant glass covers.” While it might not be one of those higher-end non-stick options, you will find some of those on sale down below as well.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more of today’s best kitchen deals including Ninja’s Foodi Power Blender. This one is now matching the amazon all-time low at $60 off the going rate, bring one of the more versatile solutions out there to your kitchen at a great price. It is a solid option for “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.” Get a closer look in today’s deal coverage.

Set Includes: 2.5-Quart Saucepan with Cover, 4-Quart Sauce Pan with Helper and Cover, 6-Quart Stock Pot with Cover, 8″ Skillet, 10″ Skillet

The kitchens of France were the inspiration behind the elegant Cuisinart Classic Stainless Cookware Collection

Classic Cookware set features 18/10 stainless steel and pure aluminum encapsulated in the base for fast and even heating

Solid stainless steel riveted handle stays cool on the stovetop

Rims are tapered for drip-free pouring

