Rock out with the Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker at $187 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $187 shipped. Normally priced at $220, this 15% discount is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this speaker offered for over the past 3 months. Featuring analog dials to control volume, treble, and bass, Marshall gives you full control over the sound produced by this speaker. Bluetooth 5.0 means you’ll have a great connection with the speaker with a range upwards of 30 feet. Stockwell II also boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours. When you’re low on battery, 20 minutes of charging can get you another 5 hours of listening time. This speaker is charged through the USB-C port located on the side of the unit, and you’ll also find a 3.5mm aux jack right by it. This means you’ll be able to listen to music from devices that may not have Bluetooth. Want a closer look at this silicone-wrapped speaker? Be sure to check out our launch coverage.

While the name may not be as recognizable as Marshall, you can save some money by going with the Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $25.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Coming in with a 100-foot wireless range, microphone for taking calls, and 14-hour battery life, the OontZ Angle 3 packs a lot of power in a small package. The IPX4 rating means it can handle gentle water spray and splashes, but cannot be submerged. This speaker also features a 3.5mm aux port for connecting devices that may not have Bluetooth.

If you’re looking for other portable speakers to compare our featured product, be sure to stop by our portable bluetooth speaker hub for all the latest deals. For instance, check out this Samsung Sound Tower system for $148. This is an all-time low for this speaker on Amazon, which features an array of LEDs inside that can sync to the music you’re playing. You’ll find that the IPX7 waterproof rating and 20 hours of battery life will keep the party going.

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot

Features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Now you and a friend can take turns playing what you want to hear

IPX4 water-resistant rating, so it’s able to withstand splashes of water when accidents happen

Silicone exterior and steel metal grille, making it supremely rugged and durable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!