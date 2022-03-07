Save on Acer Swift Windows 11 Notebooks starting at $550, today only

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering two models of the Acer Swift Notebook at a 39% discount. The Acer Swift 3 13.5-inch i7/8GB/512GB is being offered for $549.99 shipped. This laptop current goes for $800 from Microsoft and $704 from a third-party seller on Amazon. Featuring the Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad-Core CPU with Iris Xe graphics, the Swift 3 is a perfect machine for those looking for an office daily driver. The IPS panel features a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for your work. You’ll find that the included I/O is fairly standard with two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a single HDMI 2.0 output, and a headset jack. With Wi-Fi 6 support, you’ll have access to blazing-fast internet. Read more below!

B&H is also offering the Acer Swift 5 14-inch i7/16GB/1TB for $799.99 shipped. You’ll find this laptop offered for $1,050 by the official Adorama storefront on Amazon. Running an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad-Core CPU with Iris Xe graphics, this notebook packs a little more punch than its smaller sibling. The FHD IPS Touchscreen display has the standard 16:9 aspect ratio with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. The I/O of the Swift 5 is the same as the Swift 3, with the exception that the USB-C port can provide power to the device. Both of these laptops will be able to handle light gaming on the side but don’t expect super high performance in modern games running at the highest graphical fidelity. Both of these notebooks come shipped with Windows 10 Home, but you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free!

If you’re looking for some accessories to go along with your laptop, be sure to check out the AOC 32-inch QHD IPS 75Hz Monitor for $210. A nice upgrade over the standard 60Hz refresh rate, this AOC monitor is the perfect companion to your laptop. For the Acer Swift 3 notebook, you may want some additional storage. Grab this LaCie Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for $350 and see storage speeds upwards of 2,800MB/s!

Acer Swift Notebook features:

Get high performance, responsiveness and long battery life with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor – up to 4.7GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 12MB Intel Smart Cache

Acer’s Swift 3 Intel Evo platform-based laptop—with its incredible 84% screen-to-chassis ratio—delivers boundary-breaking performance that sure to endure. Housed in a stylish aluminum chassis, this awesome PC leverages the power of an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with vivid Intel Iris Xe graphics inside

The Intel Evo platform brings together the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals in a new class of laptops. These designs are verified by Intel for an exceptional laptop experience, anywhere.

