Smith & Wesson’s Sideburn pocket knife packs a 3-inch blade with G10 handles at $20.50

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Sideburn Folding Pocket Knife for $20.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $27 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This knife features a 3-inch blade comprised of 8Cr13MoV high carbon stainless steel for durability as well as edge retention. The handle scales are made from black G10, which are made to last the long haul. The knife also features Ultra-Glide technology to make it easy to deploy the blade. Keep reading for more.

The Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife is a great pocket knife for you to check out if you’re not looking to drop over $20 on a blade. It comes in at just $9 on Amazon and offers a blade length of 2.2-inches. That’s around 30% or so shorter than the deal we’re featuring above, but it’s the perfect length for opening Amazon boxes for deals that you order from our other posts.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

More on the Smith & Wesson Sideburn Folding Pocket Knife:

DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 8Cr13MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, G-10 handle scales

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient Ultra-Glide technology, pocket clip and finger flipper making it ideal for everyday carry

SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the liner lock

