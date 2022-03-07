TCL’s regularly $80 wireless earbuds with 30-hour battery life now just $30 (All colorways)

The official TCL Amazon storefront is now offering its SOCL Wireless Earbuds in all colorways for $29.99 shipped. Simply clip the $40 on-page coupon before adding them to your cart. Regularly $80 direct and closer to $70 at Amazon as of late, this is a huge price drop, $5 below the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. While they might not be AirPods or one the popular options out there, at just $30 they might be worth a look. The SOCL buds feature on-board song and call control alongside opaque glossy finishes, a total of 26 hours of wireless playback with the charging case and a 15-minute fast charge that provides an additional hour. They also ship with three sizes of ear tips and won’t break the bank with today’s price drop. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better set for under $30 right now, but it might be worth taking a look at this ongoing offer on the JBL VIBE 100 TWS. These wireless earbuds are currently selling for the same $30 in all three colorways and make for a notable alternate option. You won’t get the vibrant bright color treatment here, but JBL is a great name to look towards in the audio space.

We are also still tracking the second-generation Apple AirPods at $110 shipped, but you’ll also want tot brews through today’s Sony headphones sale. You’ll find both in-ear and over-ear options starting from $69 including some of the brand’s wonderful noise cancellation models. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

More on the TCL SOCL Wireless Earbuds

Enjoy Your Favorite Music Effortlessly: Go from empty ears to listening to your favorite songs in SECONDS! The intelligent, inbuilt Bluetooth antenna ensures you have a consistent stream of crystal clear sound quality; just your favorite music when you want, whenever you want.

Incredible Sound Quality For Your Ears: Hear your favorite songs with the quality of sound the producer wanted you to. The professional audio drivers pass an unparalleled richness of sound into your eardrums. The incorporated pro acoustic panel technology gives your music a perfect balance and world-class fluidity.

Fast Pairing for Your Device: Tired of waiting for your wireless earbuds to connect?

