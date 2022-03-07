Get a head start on pantry organization with this 15-piece airtight food storage set at $26

Woot is currently offering the Vtopmart 15-piece Airtight Food Storage Set for $25.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its normal going rate of up to $38 at Amazon, it’s on sale for $36 there right now and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With spring cleaning on the horizon (or maybe already having arrived at your home), you might be looking for a way to better organize the pantry. This 15-piece kit includes four different sizes of containers including one tall 2.5-quart, four large 1.8-quart, six medium 1.5-quart, and four small 0.7-quart offerings. Each one includes an airtight lid and is made from BPA-free plastic. There are also 24 labels included to help you keep things nice and tidy in the pantry. Keep reading for more.

While these containers aren’t quite the same as OXO’s POP line, they’ll organize your pantry just the same. However, OXO’s POP half-cup scoop is the perfect thing to keep in your sugar or flour container. It’s just $5, making it a budget-friendly way to have a quality scoop in multiple containers.

Don’t forget that the Italian-made Mignon Crono Coffee Grinder is seeing a rare price drop today. This premium coffee grinder doesn’t see discounts offered often, so now is a great time to upgrade your morning routine. Coming in at $209 from its normal going rate of $249, you’ll want to swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to save on kitchen upgrades.

Imagine every time walking to your kitchen or pantry, found everything is neatly organized. No longer messy, you can get everything you want very quickly. With the stackable and space-saving design, these containers will make more efficient use of every inch of your kitchen pantry cabinets.

Our kitchen storage containers set comes in 4 different sizes. Includes 1 Tall Container (2.5quart/2.8 liters), 4 Large Containers (1.8quart/2.0 liters), 6 Medium Containers (1.5quart/1.6 liters), 4 Small Containers (0.7quart/0.8 liters). Perfect for storing spaghetti, baking supplies, cereal, flour, sugar, oats, pasta, rice, coffee, tea, snacks, nuts and other dry goods.

The side-locking lids with silicone gasket make these storage containers airtight, and the top flips open easily. Airtight storage system will always keep your food dry and fresh. All have the same lids make it easy to wash dry and reuse with ease.

