YETI’s spring adventure-ready Crossroads Backpack now $90 (Reg. $200) + more

-
FashionwootYETI
Reg. $200 $90

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on YETI gear from $24. One standout is the 23L YETI Crossroads Backpack for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 and currently going for $195 at Amazon, this is a solid $100 price drop on the high-quality YETI offering and $10 below our previous mention. Available in a slate blue colorways, features include a 23-liter capacity with enough space for up to 15.5-inch laptops and tablets, a shock-absorbing interior foam, nylon lining, a pair of exterior tumbler pockets, and a quick-access top pocket. The adventure-ready backpack is also a solid option or your daily commute with a 420D nylon ripstop design and an upright structure arc that makes it easier to load and unload. Rated 4+ stars from Moosejaw customers. More details below.

While it might not be a YETI, something in a similar category for less would be the BURTON Kilo 2.0 Backpack. This hiking-ready option is also a solid daily carrier and starts at $66 on Amazon right now. It has a padded laptop compartment as well as 600D polyester build and comes in a number of colorways. 

Browse through the rest of today’s YETI sale at Woot for apparel and other bag options alongside accessories for $24 Prime shipped. But act fast as some gear is starting to sell out. 

And for more adventure-ready gear deals, check out today’s Stanley offers via Amazon. Starting from just over $15 Prime shipped, you’ll find camp cooking sets, tumblers, food jars, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here

More on the YETI Crossroads Backpack:

  • LAPTOP & TABLET POCKETS – Separate pockets with shock-absorbing foam for protection. Fits a 15.5” laptop. Also has a quick stash top pocket for necessities like your sunglasses.
  • STRUCTURE ARC – Keeps the bag upright and opens wide for easier loading and unloading and the shoulder straps have a custom shape with dual-density foam offering a comfortable carry all day long.
  • RAMBLER READY – Two exterior bottle pockets that collapse – and stay collapsed – with magnets when not in use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

woot

YETI

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Peak Design unveils new travel gear with bundle deals a...
Stanley’s Legendary insulated food jar just hit t...
Tested: Peak Design’s weatherproof Travel Duffle ...
SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB SSD hits best pric...
Metakoo Cybertrack 100 e-bike with 37 mile range falls ...
Kobalt’s 80V Max electric chainsaw ditches gas at $34...
Gerber’s stonewash Affinity Folding Pocket Knife ...
Get a head start on pantry organization with this 15-pi...
Load more...
Show More Comments