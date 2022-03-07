YETI’s spring adventure-ready Crossroads Backpack now $90 (Reg. $200) + more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on YETI gear from $24. One standout is the 23L YETI Crossroads Backpack for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 and currently going for $195 at Amazon, this is a solid $100 price drop on the high-quality YETI offering and $10 below our previous mention. Available in a slate blue colorways, features include a 23-liter capacity with enough space for up to 15.5-inch laptops and tablets, a shock-absorbing interior foam, nylon lining, a pair of exterior tumbler pockets, and a quick-access top pocket. The adventure-ready backpack is also a solid option or your daily commute with a 420D nylon ripstop design and an upright structure arc that makes it easier to load and unload. Rated 4+ stars from Moosejaw customers. More details below.

While it might not be a YETI, something in a similar category for less would be the BURTON Kilo 2.0 Backpack. This hiking-ready option is also a solid daily carrier and starts at $66 on Amazon right now. It has a padded laptop compartment as well as 600D polyester build and comes in a number of colorways.

Browse through the rest of today’s YETI sale at Woot for apparel and other bag options alongside accessories for $24 Prime shipped. But act fast as some gear is starting to sell out.

And for more adventure-ready gear deals, check out today’s Stanley offers via Amazon. Starting from just over $15 Prime shipped, you’ll find camp cooking sets, tumblers, food jars, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

More on the YETI Crossroads Backpack:

LAPTOP & TABLET POCKETS – Separate pockets with shock-absorbing foam for protection. Fits a 15.5” laptop. Also has a quick stash top pocket for necessities like your sunglasses.

STRUCTURE ARC – Keeps the bag upright and opens wide for easier loading and unloading and the shoulder straps have a custom shape with dual-density foam offering a comfortable carry all day long.

RAMBLER READY – Two exterior bottle pockets that collapse – and stay collapsed – with magnets when not in use.



