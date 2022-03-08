Save $19 and get a 12-month subscription to Adobe’s CC Photography Plan for $100

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering a 12-month subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan for $99.88 with FREE digital delivery when you use the code 93XSQ35 at checkout. Note: This subscription looks to only be for those without an active sub, so do keep that in mind. Normally $119, today’s deal offers a rare discount for this annual subscription, marking the best price that we’ve seen since last April when it fell to $93. This subscription includes Adobe’s full version of Photoshop and Lightroom Classic as well as Lightroom CC, depending on what you need. Last year, I tried switching away from Adobe’s products in favor of subscription-free alternatives, but ended up right back with Lightroom Classic and Photoshop as there really isn’t a whole lot else out there that can compare. This subscription lasts for a year and auto renews at the end of your term unless you cancel it. Plus, it also includes 20GB of cloud storage for photos and more. Keep reading for additional information.

Now, if you don’t have a spare $100 to drop on this subscription, that’s alright. You can instead opt to pay monthly at $10 per month for the same package. Just know that at the end of a year, it’ll set you back a combined $120 instead of $100, costing an extra $20 overall.

Make photo editing more ergonomic when you pick up a laptop stand from Lamicall. There are multiple options on sale today with prices starting as low as $13, making now a great time to pick one up. Do you need a more powerful computer? Well, look no further than the Mac Studio, which was announced by Apple earlier today as the company’s most powerful computer to date.

More on Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan:

Editing – Desktop focused editing with Lightroom Classic

Organization – Includes file-based catalog management

Existing subscribers must first complete current membership term before linking new subscription term

Storage – With 20 GB of storage, enough to get you started to aess, edit and securely back up your full resolution photos from anywhere, anywhere on any device with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom

Additional Map, Book, Print, and Web modules for publishing workflows and sharing with Adobe Spark and Portfolio

Photoshop – transform your photos to anything you can imagine

