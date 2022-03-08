Apple celebrates event day with $10 or less Pixar movie sale, more from $1

Apple is celebrating today’s Peek Performance keynote with a new movie sale on its iTunes storefront. This time around, we’re tracking a wide range of Disney Pixar movies at $10 or less alongside a batch of titles directed by women for International Women’s Day. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Headlining all of the discounts this week, Apple is giving you a chance to expand your collection of movies for the whole family. More specifically, you can bring home just about all of the iconic Disney Pixar movies for $10 or less, including just released films as well as the best of the bunch (aka Ratatouille) and more. Each one is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags, as well.

There’s also another selection of animated movies on sale for $10 or less that aren’t of the Disney Pixar variety. Check them out below, though Weathering With You is a personal favorite you should definitely look into.

Joining all of today’s iTunes discounts, Apple is also celebrating International Women’s Day by marking down movies directed by women. Each is sitting below $10 and down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released documentary starring Brian Wilson, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, and Nick Jonas.

