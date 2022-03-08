AquaSonic 2-pack electric toothbrushes with UV sanitizing now $50 (38% off), more from $34

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 51% off the popular AquaSonic electric toothbrush kits. One standout is the AquaSonic DUO PRO Ultra Whitening Smart Toothbrush set at $49.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also $9 below our previous Woot deal and a particularly good value when it comes to electric toothbrushes. Not only does it ship with a giant 10-pack of extra brush heads, but you’re also getting a pair of electric brushes for you and a loved one (or just to keep one at the office) alongside a pair of travel cases, and dual charging/UV sanitization base. Today’s deal brings that entire package within $5 of a less feature-rich Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, not to mention you’re getting two electric brush handles here. For further comparison, a pair of Oral-B FlossAction Toothbrush Refill Brush Head 5-packs cost more than today’s entire bundle. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s AquaSonic electric toothbrush sale at Amazon for additional options. You’ll also find the regularly $50 base model DUO kit marked down to $33.96 shipped, delivering much of the same as the lead deal minus the dual charging/UV sanitization base. Get a closer look right here.

Need some water flossing action as well? We still have a few different options on sale in our previous roundup from Oral-B, Philips, Waterpik, and more. The deals start at $21 Prime shipped and you can take a closer look to see which will suit your needs best in last week’s coverage. Hit up our home goods hub for more.

More on the AquaSonic DUO PRO Ultra Whitening Smart Toothbrushes:

Pro Home & Travel System for 2 – World class oral care gets even better with Duo Pro. Duo Pro features 2 IPX7 waterproof midnight black and optic white smart toothbrushes with 40,000VPM ultrasonic motors, lithium-ion batteries (30 days on a single charge), 4 unique modes with smart timers, and true wireless charging. A new UV sanitizing and wireless charging dock with autotimer kills 99.99% of germs. Duo Pro features 10 ProFlex brush heads and 2 custom travel cases for a total of 15 items.

Kills 99.99% of Germs with UV Sanitization – Rinsing brush heads does little to kill left over oral germs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!