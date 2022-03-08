Upgrade your home Wi-Fi network with the ASUS ROG Rapture Gaming Router for $116

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 Gaming Router for $115.99 shipped. Normally listed at $170, this 31% discount is the lowest price we’ve tracked this router for on Amazon. You can also grab this router from ASUS directly for $130. Running the 802.11ac Wi-Fi protocol, you’ll see speeds upwards of 2,167Mb/s. This dual-band router can work on its own while also being capable of acting as a mesh network with other ASUS AiMesh routers. One feature you’ll find in almost all ASUS products is its Aura lighting and this router is no exception. With this being a gaming router, you’ll find a lot of features aimed at gamers. The Open NAT system allows for quick port forwarding, an Ethernet port that has dedicated priority for gaming devices, and even more!

An issue you may run into while setting up a gaming area is the lack of Ethernet ports. Don’t let this happen! Check out this TP-Link 5-port Gigabit Switch for $16. Simply plug in the switch to power and the main Ethernet cable, and you’re off. This switch being unmanaged means you won’t be able to set port priority or allocation. If you’d like the ability to manage individual ports, TP-Link has an upgraded version for $25.

Be sure to check out other deals on ASUS products, like this portable monitor for $329. It features an integrated battery and a 1080p panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. You can also check out the ROG Strix Scope NX TKL gaming keyboard for $106. The Tenkeyless design means you’ll be saving desk space that will give you more room for your mouse while you game.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 Gaming Router features:

ROG GT-AC2900 features triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic every step of the way — from your device to the game server. You’ll experience lower ping times and reduced latency for a better online gaming experience.

GT-AC2900 features AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro to defend your network from external attacks and threats by neutralizing them before they can reach your devices.

GT-AC2900 glows in your choice of colors and multiple effects for a unique vibe that perfectly complements your gaming rig. The lighting can even be set to reflect the status of your network, so you’ll know at a glance when your networks are running busy or when attacks arise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!