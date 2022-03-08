ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz portable monitor falls to $329 (Reg. $385)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz USB-C/micro HDMI Portable Gaming Monitor for $329 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $385 since December, and $399 list price before that, today’s deal marks the second-best discount that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $299 around the holidays. Designed for on-the-go gaming, this portable monitor features a 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and even NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. The IPS display has a built-in 7800mAh battery to allow for up to three hours of use at 144Hz, though you can plug it into the wall for longer gaming sessions. On the I/O side, there’s both USB-C and micro HDMI, making it quite versatile, as well. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt for the Lepow 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz portable monitor instead. It still uses USB-C or micro HDMI for its input, but ditches the built-in battery as it isn’t required for the display to run at 60Hz. However, coming in at $170, this portable screen is perfect to use as a backup or whenever you’re on-the-go and need extra real estate for windows while working.

Further upgrade your on-the-go work setup by picking up one of Lamicall’s metal MacBook/laptop stands that are on sale from $13 right now. Designed to lift your computer up to new heights while working, it can make for a more ergonomic experience. Plus, with so many options on sale, there’s bound to be one that fits your budget available in our roundup.

More on the ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor:

15.6ʺ FHD portable IPS gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences

Fold-out kickstand supports multiple viewing positions in both landscape and portrait orientation

Built-in high-capacity 7800 mAh battery for up to three hours of use at 144Hz, with a quick-charge feature for up to two hours of use after a one hour charge

