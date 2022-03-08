Upgrade your gaming setup with the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Keyboard for $106

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White Gaming Keyboard for $106.46 shipped. With a list price of $120, this 11% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this keyboard offered on Amazon. The Tenkeyless (TKL) design means you won’t have a Numpad which equates to more desk space. This specific model features the ROG NX Brown key switches. These keys will have a fast input but enough resistance to prevent accidental key presses and will feature smooth and linear travel. The aluminum frame means there will be next to no sag or flex to the keyboard even during the most intensive gaming sessions. Every key on the board features individual RGB lighting that is controlled through ASUS Aura Sync software. The ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Gaming Keyboard is sure to stand out with its minimalist design.

Depending on your desk arrangements, you may find that your hands and wrists become uncomfortable after long gaming sessions. You can check out the ASUS ROG Gaming Wrist Rest for $20 in that case. This wrist rest will sit along the bottom edge of your gaming keyboard to provide support to your wrists while you work and game. The Leatherette finish provides a smooth surface so your wrists won’t feel like they’re being chaffed. The design of this wrist rest can support most full-size and tenkeyless keyboards.

Continuing the ASUS ROG trend, be sure to check out this deal on an ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz Portable Monitor for $329. This monitor features a built-in 7,800mAh battery to power the IPS panel, which also features NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

The ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White is a compact, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, featuring Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key that’s easier to feel and find in a frenzied FPS session.

Enjoy vibrant RGB illumination with the ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White. Featuring individually illuminated keys, lock indictors and ROG logo, plus an arresting RGB underglow effect that extends the lighting beyond the keyboard. Powered by Aura Sync, the entire color spectrum and a range of dynamic lighting effects at your command is uniquely yours.

ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Moonlight White wired mechanical RGB gaming keyboard for FPS games, with ROG NX switches, aluminum frame, and Aura Sync lighting

