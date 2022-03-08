Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Money Pro AR, Neverwinter Nights, and more

Happy Apple event day folks! We are now ready to bring you all of Tuesday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps ahead of today’s presentation. Just be sure to check out this morning’s deals on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad as well as the ongoing price drops on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pros, then come back here for all of your App Store discounts. Today’s collection features deals on titles like Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, Super ToDo’s, Neverwinter Nights, Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut, and much more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Story video maker by Lo-Op: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: hearEQ: Ear training for EQ: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Longest Road On Earth: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mammals by Tinybop: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pi-hole Remote $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics 50% off, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Forvo Pronunciation: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: With Margin: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townscaper: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $5 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Bad North: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Bulb Boy: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Deponia: The Complete Journey: $3 (Reg. $30)

More on Money Pro:

Manage money like a pro. Сhange your spending behavior for good. Money Pro is the one place for bill planning, budgeting, and keeping track of your accounts. Money Pro works great for home budgeting and even for business use. Easy sync with iPhone/iPad version. Money Pro is the next generation of Money app (over 2 million downloads worldwide).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!