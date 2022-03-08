Power your PC with the CORSAIR RMX750x 750 Watt Modular Power Supply at new low of $83

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR RMX750x 750 Watt 80+ Gold Fully Modular Power Supply for $83 shipped. With a list price of $135, the 39% discount seen here is the lowest price we’ve seen this PSU on Amazon. You can grab this power supply directly from CORSAIR for $105. Featuring mostly silent operation, the 100% Japanese Industrial grade capacitors are certified to operate at temperatures upward of 105 degrees celsius. The PSU being fully modular means you only have to use the cables you need, making cable management easier along with improving case airflow. The 160mm length also means it will fit in pretty much any case. Overall, the CORSAIR RMX750x Power Supply is a great way to power your PC with high reliability.

If 750 watts of power isn’t enough for your PC build, check out the CORSAIR RMX850x 850 Watt 80+ Gold PSU for $115. The build quality and design are practically identical to the featured PSU along with also being a modular power supply. CORSAIR offers a 10-year warranty for these power supplies. You’ll find that any of the RMX series of CORSAIR power supplies will have quiet operation at a low to moderate power draw. Even with a high-power draw, you’re likely to hear your case fans before hearing the PSU fan.

While you’re looking to upgrade or build out a new system, be sure to check out this deal on an AOC 32-inch QHD 75Hz Monitor for $210. The 102.3% of sRGB coverage with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity is a great pairing. The IPS panel will also provide great viewing angles. You can also check out this deal on an Elgato Stream Deck for $128.50. Using the Stream Deck software, configure a practically unlimited number of hotkeys.

CORSAIR RMX750x 750 Watt Power Supply features:

CORSAIR RM750x series fully modular power supplies are built with the highest quality components to deliver 80 PLUS Gold efficient power to your PC, with virtually silent operation.

100 percent industrial grade, 105°C rated Japanese capacitors ensure unwavering power and reliability

80 Plus Gold certified for lower power consumption, less noise and cooler temperatures

