COSORI’s dual bowl coffee and spice grinder now 28% off via Amazon at under $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Electric Coffee Grinder bundle for $29.98 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 28% off the going rate and within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. We have only seen it go for less a couple times in brief sales during the holidays last year. While it isn’t the Italian-made Mignon Crono Coffee Grinder we have on sale right now, it is also about $180 less expensive and will certainly get the job done for causal coffee drinkers. It carries a stainless steel blade with 200W of power and three grind preference settings. It ships with a pair of blade bowls with one being ideal for things like “garlic, nuts, and vegetables,” making for a more versatile small kitchen appliance than a dedicated coffee bean solution. The “two bowls are also great for separating grinds so that the flavors of one grind won’t affect the other.” More details below.

If you think you can get away with a slightly more simple option, the Mueller HyperGrind is an Amazon best-seller. It’s not quite as versatile and only includes one grinding bowl unlike today’s lead deal, but it will also save you some cash at $22 Prime shipped.

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking an extremely rare deal on the Mignon Crono Coffee Grinder. This high-end solution will be conversation-starter among coffee enthusiasts and is now marked down to $209. Made in Milan, Italy, features include 50mm flat burrs with side-mounted potentiometer alongside step-less micro-adjustments to dial in your ideal grind setting. All of the details are right here.

More on the COSORI Electric Coffee Grinder bundle:

Quick & Powerful: The stainless steel blade and 200W of power grind coffee beans to coarse in 5 seconds, medium in 10 seconds, and fine in 15 seconds

Fresh Coffee, Anytime: Prepare freshly ground beans every morning with the Cosori coffee grinder. It turns whole beans into a smooth blend in seconds, so you can enjoy a rejuvenating cup of coffee with less wait time

Multifunction Use –The sharp blades are made of high-quality stainless steel, which pave way for a more efficient grind. The exclusive 4-blade bowl is ideal for crushing larger and harder objects like garlic, nuts, vegetables, etc. The 2 bowls are also great for separating grinds so that the flavors of one grind won’t affect the other

