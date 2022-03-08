GOOLOO’s impressive 3000A portable jump starter also has 65W USB-C PD at $100

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its GT3000 3000A Portable Jump Starter for $99.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code Z4W5YFST at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Designed to be your one-stop shop for roadside emergencies, this portableb attery has the ability to deliver up to 3000A of peak cranking power to your vehicle. This allows it to jumpstart just about any type of engine, up to 8L diesel and 10L gas. However, it doesn’t end there, as the 22800mAh capacity can also power your smartphone, tablet, or even laptop with up to 65W of USB-PD charging. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the power of today’s lead deal, consider instead picking up GOOLOO’s 1200A portable jump starter that’s available on Amazon for $66.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. The main difference here is that it maxes out at 1200A instead of 3000A and doesn’t have 65W USB-C PD. However, it’s still great for up to 7L gas engines, which is larger than the average size of most vehicles on the road.

More on the GOOLOO GT3000 Portable Jump Starter:

ONE & ONLY 100W Two-way Fast Charging Jump Starter: Fully Charge from 0% to 100% in 57 minutes with the car charger we provided. 3 minutes of charging time can get it ready to boost，which is faster than other jump starters. A single full charge can achieve 60 times jump-start. You can also use your own fast-charging charger to charge this jump starter through the type-c port.

65W Charging Speed for MacBook & Other Laptops: Charge it whenever and wherever as fast as the original adaptor for your laptops(Type-C port only).

Powerful & Supersafe Jump-start: With 3000 Amps peak cranking power and battery capacity up to 22800mAh, the GT3000 battery jump starter can safely start a dead 12 volt car battery in seconds. Wake up any vehicle with 8.0L Gas/10.0L Diesel engines(backward compatible).

