GoPro MAX allows you to capture the world from all angles at its new low price of $425

Amazon is offering the GoPro MAX 360 Waterproof camera for $424.99 shipped. Down from its list price of $500, this $75 in savings marks the lowest price we’ve tracked this camera offered by Amazon. The MAX currently goes for $500 directly from GoPro. With voice commands, you can take pictures and videos hands-free. The MAX also features GoPro’s Horizon Leveling ability that makes every video nice and stable. The MAX HyperSmooth also utilizes the 180 degrees the camera can capture for impressive video stabilization. Different digital lens modes let you unleash your creativity with the framing of pictures. The arrangement of microphones on the GoPro MAX will create true 360-degree audio for your videos that will make it feel as if you are actually there. To learn more, check out our launch coverage of the GoPro MAX and Hero 8.

The last thing you’d want when you’re out exploring is for your camera to die. Don’t let this happen by carrying additional batteries! You can grab the GoPro Dual Battery Charger + Battery for $58. This will charge one battery at a time and can take a battery from dead to full in about 2 hours. You may also be interested in the GoPro MAX Grip + Tripod for $60. This grip is specifically designed to not show up on videos taken by the camera and it can quickly fold out into a tripod for stationary shots. It can also extend from 9 inches to 22 inches to get a more elevated view.

With all the video and pictures you’ll be getting, you may need somewhere to store all of it. Check out this deal on a Crucial 1TB X8 Portable SSD for $105. This is a new Amazon low price for this SSD, and with this, you’ll see speeds upwards of 1,050MB/s. Be sure to also check out DJI’s Action 2 Camera Dual-Screen Combo for $439. This is also an all-time low price for this new action camera capable of recording 4K120fps video.

GoPro MAX 360 Waterproof Camera features:

Maximize your creative freedom. With MAX you can shoot traditional Hero-style video and photos or capture immersive 360 footage. Vlog to the max with shotgun-mic performance and a front-facing screen

Shoot in HERO mode and share while you’re there. Live stream in 1080p on social, get Max HyperSmooth stabilization as you broadcast via the GoPro app and save footage to your SD card to check out later

Pano without the pan. Take incredible 270-degree distortion-free panoramic photos without having to scan the horizon. Take PowerPano selfies, action shots and vertical pics—all with a level horizon

