Add six plug-in LED night lights to your home for just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon

Vont (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Lyra Plug-in LED Night Lights for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a 15% discount from its normal going rate of $12 and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. These night lights automatically turn on when the lights go out and shut off once it’s daylight again. They’re also energy-efficient, as Vont claims they cost just $0.60 per year to run. Plus, they’re quite compact and won’t take up much space on your wall either. Keep reading for additional information.

You can grab a 2-pack of GE’s night lights for just $4 right now if you don’t need a 6-pack. These nightlights aren’t quite as compact and, of course, you aren’t getting six. However, at 60% below what you’ll spend above, it’s hard to deny the value that GE has here.

For other lighting around your home, consider checking out the LIFX deals that we found earlier today. Ranging from the company’s latest Touch Smart Switch to HomeKit-enabled bulbs, there’s a few different options to explore here with prices starting at just $20. After checking that out, why not give your nightstand an upgrade with Anker’s latest sale.

More on Vont’s LED Night Lights:

  • Our smart night lights provide just the right amount of light to walk around your house without turning your main lights on. Not too bright, not too dim. Juuust the right touch.
  • Automatically turns on as the ambient light becomes insufficient. Intelligently adjusts itself throughout the night. Say goodbye to stubbed toes and say hi to a smarter home.
  • Extremely energy efficient costing less than 60 cents to run per year. Comes in eco-friendly packaging. No more hassle of changing bulbs. Save both the environment and your wallet.

