Yamaha’s $300 ATS Alexa Sound Bar with Wireless Sub is yours for $160 today (Refurb.)

-
$300 new $160

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on home theater audio gear. The highlight offer is the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently $300 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $220 in new condition, it also fetches $350 over at Crutchfield and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is up to $140 off the going rate and matching our previous mention. Features include support for DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound, Bluetooth streaming, and the included 16-inch subwoofer. Alongside voice commands via Alexa, this system also includes Ultra HD pass-through, access to your Spotify Connect over Wi-Fi, the expected HDMI connectivity, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Crutchfield. Ships with a 1-year Yamaha warranty and you’ll find more details below. 

If you would prefer to spend less cash on a new option, the Polk Audio Signa Solo Sound Bar is a good bet. You won’t get the separate subwoofer action, nor is it quite as friendly with your smart home gear, but it will get the job done for $60 less in brand new condition. For something with a wireless sub, check out the TCL Alto 6+ model at $99 shipped instead. 

Alongside this $149 price drop on the higher-end Polk Audio Signa S2 option, be sure to swing by our 4K TV hub if you’re in the market for a new big screen. Today saw sizable price drops with $100 Amazon gift cards attached on the Hisense U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 and you can take a closer look at those offer right here

More on the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. Alexa built-in for voice control of your sound bar, playing music, listening to news, setting alarms and timers, asking questions, controlling smart home devices, and more. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $149 on Polk Audio home theater gear: Signa ...
Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth party speaker system with mic inp...
Samsung’s light show Sound Tower speaker hits Ama...
Sony’s latest XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless ea...
Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds deliver a uniqu...
TCL’s regularly $80 wireless earbuds with 30-hour...
Hisense U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 now up t...
ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz portable monitor f...
Load more...
Show More Comments