Yamaha’s $300 ATS Alexa Sound Bar with Wireless Sub is yours for $160 today (Refurb.)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on home theater audio gear. The highlight offer is the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently $300 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $220 in new condition, it also fetches $350 over at Crutchfield and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is up to $140 off the going rate and matching our previous mention. Features include support for DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound, Bluetooth streaming, and the included 16-inch subwoofer. Alongside voice commands via Alexa, this system also includes Ultra HD pass-through, access to your Spotify Connect over Wi-Fi, the expected HDMI connectivity, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Crutchfield. Ships with a 1-year Yamaha warranty and you’ll find more details below.

If you would prefer to spend less cash on a new option, the Polk Audio Signa Solo Sound Bar is a good bet. You won’t get the separate subwoofer action, nor is it quite as friendly with your smart home gear, but it will get the job done for $60 less in brand new condition. For something with a wireless sub, check out the TCL Alto 6+ model at $99 shipped instead.

Alongside this $149 price drop on the higher-end Polk Audio Signa S2 option, be sure to swing by our 4K TV hub if you’re in the market for a new big screen. Today saw sizable price drops with $100 Amazon gift cards attached on the Hisense U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 and you can take a closer look at those offer right here.

More on the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. Alexa built-in for voice control of your sound bar, playing music, listening to news, setting alarms and timers, asking questions, controlling smart home devices, and more.

