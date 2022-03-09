Relive your favorite Star Wars scenes with Asajj Ventress’ Force FX Lightsaber at $105 (New low)

Hasbro’s official eBay storefront is offering the Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress Force FX Lightsaber for $104.99 shipped. Down from a $170 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked for this lightsaber. If you’re a Star Wars fan, and need some paraphernalia to hold you over until the LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga launch, then this Force FX Lightsaber is just the ticket. It offers built-in LEDs and sound effects for a realistic experience as well as an included holder to display your new collectible. Keep reading for additional Star Wars savings and more.

Speaking of LEGO Star Wars, if you are on a tighter budget but still want to pick up a new collectible, consider grabbing The Mandalorian The Child kit. It’ll only set you back $64 at Amazon right now and would make the perfect addition to any collection. We went hands-on with it and found the kit to be “an adorable addition to your Star Wars collection.”

Don’t forget that right now Disney shop is offering 40% off sitewide. There are deals starting from just $5 with savings across a wide range of product categories, including The Mandalorian, apparel, and more. Also, we just went hands-on with LEGO’s Boba Fett Throne Room, which is the largest Star Wars 2022 set so far.

More on the Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress Lightsaber:

Create adventures and scenes from Star Wars entertainment

Create adventures and re-create favorite scenes from the Star Wars universe

Pretend to be favorite heroes, villains, & creatures with amazing role play gear

Collect all the Star Wars action figures and vehicles, each sold separately

Some vehicles feature realistic battle action & include Nerf firing capabilities

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!