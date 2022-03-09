Score an ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch Ryzen 9 RTX 3070 laptop for $1,550 (Save $300)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch Ryzen 9 5900HS/3070/16GB/1TB for $1,549.99 shipped. You can also grab this laptop at this price from Best Buy directly. This 16% discount means you save $300 off the list price of $1,850 to match the lowest price we can find. Running one of AMD’s latest mobile processors and the RTX 3070 8GB graphics card, the Zephyrus laptop is a powerhouse. It comes with 16GB of included system memory, but this can be upgraded to 48GB. The QHD IPS-Level display runs at a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Along with adaptive sync technology, the display is also Pantone validated. This makes the Zephyrus a great machine for content creators. You’ll also have a great content consumption experience with this amazing screen and speaker setup. Six total speakers with dual subwoofers all add up to create a Dolby Atmos experience. Learn more below.

The I/O you can expect from the Zephyrus is as follows: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (x2), USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 (x2), HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headset port, Ethernet, Power plug, and a microSD card slot. You can charge the device through either the dedicated power port or the USB-C ports. You’ll also have great wireless internet with the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6. If you’re interested in an ASUS ROG gaming laptop but the Zephyrus is outside your price range, check out the Strix G15 running a Ryzen 7/3050/8GB/512GB for $1,000. The Strix G15 essentially takes the Zephyrus and cuts the specs in half. However, this machine will still be plenty powerful for modern games running on the laptop 1080p IPS-Type 144Hz display.

Be sure to check out this deal on a Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $90. This will give you three additional USB Type-A ports along with an HDMI output and Ethernet. You can also check out our roundup of smartphone accessory deals from $10.50. These range from car chargers to phone car mounts.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch Ryzen 9/3070/16GB/1TB features:

Power meets portability in the versatile ROG Zephyrus G15, which puts premium Windows 10 Pro gaming in an ultraslim 1.9kg chassis. Performance is fast and smooth with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HS CPU and GeForce RTX™ 3070 GPU. A QHD 165Hz/3ms gaming panel balances speed with rich detail to draw you deep into the action. Lush Dolby Atmos audio from six speakers immerses you in surround sound to enrich every entertainment experience.

