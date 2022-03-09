Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sketch Party TV, Nanuleu, and more

It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After seeing notable price drops on Apple’s just-announced 5K Studio Display, the Beats Studio Buds, and new lows on its latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros, you’ll find all of today’s most notable App Store software deals ready and waiting below. Today’s collection includes titles like SketchParty TV, Nanuleu, Pedometer: Walker, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Dock your Boat 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MP3 Converter: Audio converter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Electronics Circuit Calculator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Teleprompter Pro · Prof Hornet: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Photo Power Tools: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Nanuleu: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: PopDo: $5 (Reg. $10)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $40, Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Story video maker by Lo-Op: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: hearEQ: Ear training for EQ: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Longest Road On Earth: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mammals by Tinybop: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pi-hole Remote $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on SketchParty TV:

NEW! Completely redesigned. Dark Mode. Drag-and-drop Team setup screen. Time bonuses awarded for speed. As seen in WWDC keynote! SketchParty TV is the fun Pictionary-style drawing and guessing party game to play on your iPad and Apple TV! You could buy an easel, a huge pad of paper, and some markers, then write down a really long list of words and make up some rules and try and keep track of points and get marker smudges all over your furniture. But who wants to do that?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!