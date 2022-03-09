Cricut’s Explore 3 vinyl and paper cutter returns to low of $249 ($50 off), Maker 3 now $379

Amazon is currently offering the Cricut Explore 3 for $249 shipped. Down from $299, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon, beating our Black Friday mention by an additional $21. If you’re a crafter, or wanting to get into the hobby, then Cricut’s machines are the perfect starting place. You’ll find the Explore 3 is great for cutting vinyl, paper, cardstock, iron-on, cork, fabric, and more. While it won’t handle things like wood or engraving (more on that with the Maker 3 below), the Explore 3 is the perfect tool to use to make birthday cards or decorations for around your home. Find out more about the Explore 3 in our announcement coverage then head below for more information on the Maker 3 that’s on sale right now.

Also on sale at Amazon today is the Cricut Maker 3 for $379. This $20 discount from its normal going rate marks the second-best price we’ve seen all-time, only being beaten by a Black Friday price drop to $370. The Maker 3 is everything that the Explore 3 is and more. It adds the ability to cut many additional materials, including wood and leather, as well as deboss or engrave metal. If you’re after the most capable at-home DIY cutting/plotting machine, then the Maker 3 takes the cake. You can dive into our hands-on review to find out why we recommend at-home crafters should pick up this machine.

While not necessarily on sale today, those on tighter budgets will want to consider instead picking up the Cricut Joy. This pint-sized DIY cutter is perfect if you just want to make labels for around the house or design your own greeting cards. It’s available on Amazon for $129, and though more limited than the options above, is still quite capable for its small self. Check out our hands-on review to see if this is the right machine for you.

All of the Cricut models above can work over Bluetooth and connect to your Mac, iPad, iPhone, Windows computer, or Android tablet with ease. If you need a new machine to use your Cricut with, then we recommend checking out Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The XDR display is gorgeous and the fact that it supports Apple Pencil will make designing that much easier. On sale up to $150 off right now, if you’re in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to pick one up.

More on the Cricut Explore 3:

With the Cricut Explore 3 you will see your creativity skyrocket with our latest DIY dream machine. With the all-new Cricut Explore 3, you can cut, draw, score, and more with jaw-dropping speed and precision. It’s up to 2X faster than its predecessor, so you can bust out everything from custom iron-ons to big-time banners in record time

