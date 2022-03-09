Disney shop offers 40% off sitewide with deals from $5: Mandalorian, apparel, and more

Update: Disney shop is now offering free shipping sitewide alongside this ongoing promotion using code FREESHIP at checkout. The no-cost delivery is available for today only before it jumps back up to the $75 threshold.

Now’s a great time to score some official Disney gear, Mandalorian collectibles, apparel for the whole family, and more. The official Disney shop has launched a new Oh Boy sale with up to 40% off a range of goodies and deals starting from under $5. Whether it’s an adorable R2-D2 plushy, the collectible Star Wars key collectibles, or Baby Yoda pajamas for the kids, everything in the sale ships free in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC and is seeing some sizable price drops. More details below.

Mandalorian collectibles, apparel, and more up to 40% off

As we mentioned above there is a notable lineup of Mandalorian collectibles on tap alongside toys, plushies, t-shirts, and much more at up to 40% off today via the Disney shop.

One standout, among the many, and a great piece for The Mandalorian collectors is The Child Collectible Key Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Special Edition. Regularly $13 and more like $15 on Amazon, it is currently marked down to $7.98 in today’s Oh Boy sale. It is a nickel-plated collectible with metallic accents that ships on a keyhole display card. The “3D sculpted key pin with ”D” icon” also features Star Wars: The Mandalorian logo teeth and you can get more details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Oh Boy sale for additional Mandalorian collectibles, apparel, pajamas for the kids, plushies, and much more. Everything eligible is waiting for you on this landing page.

Speaking of Baby Yoda, whatever you do be sure to check out our hands-on review of the life-size version. This epic rendering of the most adorable Jedi in the galaxy will be the highlight of your Mandalorian collection and you can get a full break down of what to expect right here.

More on the The Child Collectible Key Pin:

The Disney store and shopDisney celebrate the coming of the Child with this collectible key pin inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. Disney Pin Trading 2020 backstamp…Mickey icon pinback…Created especially for the Disney store and shopDisney.

