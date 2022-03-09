Amazon’s Fire TV Recast helps you cut cable and record OTA content with two tuners for $155

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Recast 500GB for $154.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve seen since Black Friday when it hit $130. The Fire TV Recast is perfect for those trying to kick cable to the curb. It connects to an OTA antenna and records to the internal 500GB hard drive. There are two tuners to record multiple shows at once, too. You’ll need a Fire TV or Echo Show to view the recorded content, or a compatible mobile device. No additional monthly fees are required, either. You’ll also find that it’s compatible with Alexa devices, meaning you can use your voice to search for shows, control the channel guide, and more. Keep reading for additional details.

Given that you’re saving $75 with today’s lead deal, it’s worth reinvesting a portion of that into the Fire TV 4K Max that’s available for $55 on Amazon. Delivering 4K HDR content and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this is Amazon’s premium streaming option and you can check out our hands-on review to learn more. However, ditching Wi-Fi 6 and a few other premium features for the Fire TV Stick 4K will save you even more, as it’s available for just $30 right now at Amazon. Plus, we have other Amazon Fire TV deals right now from $20, so be sure to check that out for other ways to save.

Don’t forget that right now you can get the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Android projector on sale for $200 off. It has the ability to project up to a 120-inch display, which would make it perfect for movie night. Plus, there are additional discounted projectors from $200, making now a great time to expand your home theater.

More on the Amazon Fire TV Recast:

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.

Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).

Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

With a compatible Alexa-enabled device, use your voice to search for shows, control the channel guide, and manage recordings.

Enjoy your favorite entertainment anywhere—reliably stream your live and recorded shows in HD from Fire TV Recast to your compatible devices.

