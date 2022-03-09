Get on your feet with today’s Gold Box standing desks and accessories from $48 (Up to 41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Techorbits (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 41% off its standing desk solutions, desktop monitor stands, and more. One standout here is the TechOrbits Adjustable Standing Desk at $95.18 shipped. Regularly $140, this is 32% or nearly $45 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a simple solution that doesn’t take up much horizontal space in a smaller office space that will also get you up on your feet throughout the day, this deal is worth a look. Alongside “heavy-duty” lockable caster wheels, this desk is fully height-adjustable so you can switch from sitting to standing using the knobs on the side. It also has four shelves to support your monitor, a keyboard desktop station, a smaller accessory area, and even a section for a printer or something along those lines. Head below for some standing desk converter deals for your existing setup and more.

Browse through the rest of today’s TechOrbits sale for some notable deals on other desktop accessories. The sale contains the best prices we can find on the brand’s standing desk converter, additional full-on desk solutions, keyboard shelves, monitor stand arms, and more starting from $48 shipped right here.

Another great addition to a desktop setup is something to keep your headphones organized and we are still tracking a notable deal on Lamicall’s rotatable hanger clamp at $13 Prime shipped. The Elgato Stream Deck is also great way to automate your productivity in the home office, just be sure to take a look at our Tested with 9to5Toys review of Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 while you’re at it.

More on the TechOrbits Adjustable Standing Desk:

Adjustable: Raise or lower the mobile standing desk using the knobs to a height that suits your comfort and posture.

Setup: This portable standing desk comes unassembled with everything you need and easy-to-follow instructions for putting together a workstation without the hassle.

Portable: Heavy-duty, lockable caster wheels enable this rolling computer desk to stop and go wherever work takes you.

