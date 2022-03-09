Gain an advantage with the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultralight Gaming Mouse for $30

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultralight Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Normally listed at $50, this 40% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this mouse offered at Amazon. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is designed to reduce weight while providing great performance. The honeycomb shell cuts out unneeded weight while not compromising the integrity of the structure. The HyperFlex USB cable is lightweight and flexible as to not impact your gaming experience. You can control the DPI, RGB lighting, button mapping, and set up macros with the HyperX NGENUITY software. Along with working with PCs, you can connect this mouse to an Xbox or PlayStation to play games (if the game supports keyboard/mouse on console).

Depending on your desk setup, you could experience tracking issues with computer mice. In that case, check out this Razer Gigantus v2 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad for $10. I use this mouse pad in my setup and it works great. It provides a padded surface that is soft on your hand when using your computer and it also is a good tracking surface. While being a basic product, a mouse pad can dramatically impact your gaming experience, while also protecting your surfaces.

Be sure to check out other deals on PC gaming gear here. You can also save on a HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone for $120. Featuring four different pickup patterns, this microphone is perfect for just about anything ranging from streaming to interviewing. There is a deal currently going on for a Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $350.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultralight Gaming Mouse features:

HyperFlex USB Cable: The light, flexible paracord material reduces tension and resistance for easier mouse movement.

TTC Golden micro dustproof switches: These switches provide solid, satisfying clicks and are rated for 60 million clicks.

Grip tape included: For more control and comfort, grip tape for the sides and left and right buttons are included.

