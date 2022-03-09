HyperX’s QuadCast S USB microphone sees one of its first discounts to $120 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX QuadCast S USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Normally priced at $160, this is one of the first discounts we’ve seen offered for this microphone on Amazon and equates to a $40 savings. Featuring four different pickup patterns, the QuadCast S is perfect for streaming, podcasts, audio recording, and more. Unlike other microphones, this one is accented by the integrated RGB lighting. You can control the lighting and patterns through the HyperX Ngenuity software. The mute toggle is controlled by tapping the top of the microphone, rotating the base adjusts the gain, and the pickup pattern selector is located on the back. Monitor your audio in real-time with next to no latency with the headphone plug located on the back of the microphone. Read our review of the QuadCast S to learn more!

Expand your HyperX gear with the Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $35. Featuring memory foam earcups with 50mm directional drivers, the Cloud Stinger headset is designed to be comfortable throughout your entire gaming session. You can mute the integrated microphone by flipping it up and out of the way and volume is controlled by a slider located on the right earcup. As long as your device supports a CITA connection, you can use this headset with practically anything.

Be sure to check out this deal on a Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $90. Compared to the featured microphone, the primary difference is the lack of RGB lighting. Either of these microphones will work great for your streaming setup. You can also check out the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for $225.50. This is one of the first discounts on these wireless headphones that can provide around 18 hours of playback.

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone features:

Built-in anti-vibration shock mount: Isolate the mic and suppress the sound of unintentional rumbles and bumps with the elastic rope suspension.

Mount adapter, pop filter, and headphone jack: Versatile adapter fits 3’8-inch and 5’8-inch threaded setups, compatible with most mic stands or boom arms. The internal pop filter helps block plosive sounds from hitting the mic, and you can monitor the mic via the headphone jack.

Choose between four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) to optimize your broadcast setup and keep the focus on the sounds you want to be heard.

