Originally $600 JBL 530 bookshelf speakers now $240 + sound bars up to $100 off, more

JBL and Amazon are now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on its home audio gear. You can score a pair of its Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeakers for $239.99 shipped directly from JBL right now. Regularly as much as $600 directly from JBL, you will find them for around $313 via Amazon third-party sellers these days. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find on the high-end set of speakers for your entertainment center. At up to 125-watts of JBL quality, 4-inch ribbed PolyPlas woofers, and “Symmetrical Field Geometry” magnetic assemblies on the low end, these speakers were once $600 for a reason. The 1-inch tweeters mounted on JBL’s glass-filled Bi-Radial horns are joined by a 2-way crossover for frequency separation and typical speaker wire connectors to implement them into your existing rig. Rated 4+ stars at JBL. More deals below.

We are also still tracking notable price drops on the JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker at up to 25% off. But for something even more powerful, check out this Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s light show Sound Tower speaker. Regularly up to $250, you can now bring one home for spring and summer get-togethers for $148 shipped.

The JBL Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeaker brings professional-quality sound to the home experience. The Studio 530 takes the technology that JBL engineers developed for pro-audio loudspeakers and uses it to deliver accurate and powerful sound to your living room. And it’s versatile: the Studio 530 can replay a left-channel signal, a right-channel signal or surround-sound channels. The Studio 530 features a 1-inch (25-millimeter) tweeter mounted on a glass-filled Bi-Radial horn – the technology that JBL concert-sound systems use – to deliver concise, sustained high frequencies.

