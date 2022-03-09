Score even lower deals on Mario Day price drops with a $50 eShop gift card for $45

Alongside all of the Mario Day festivities and Nintendo Switch Online price drops, Newegg is now offering $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards for $45 with free digital delivery. Simply use code SSBQ924 at checkout. This is matching our previous Amazon mention and an easy way to score some essentially free money to spend on digital games in this week’s eShop sale. Speaking of which, Nintendo’s online storefront is featuring plenty of top-tier titles we don’t normally see on sale for Mario’s big day right now. Considering codes are “usually delivered in minutes or, at most, within 48 hours” via Newegg, you should have your discounted credit in time for all of the sales. Head below for more details.

Mario Day 2022 proper is about to kick off in less than 24 hours now and we are already seeing big-time deals on first-party Switch games, Mario Kart Live, and loads of official Nintendo LEGO kits. You’ll also find a host of collectibles and accessories like controllers and protective cases for your Nintendo console. Just remember, the OLED model console is still in stock at Amazon as well.

While we are talking Nintendo, go feast your eyes on the just-revealed LEGO Peach’s Castle as well as all of the latest details on the potential Nintendo Switch 2 console. We are just a couple weeks away from the launch of the new Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well, and you can score a nice pre-order price drop or try out the demo for FREE.

More on the Nintendo eShop gift card:

2022 games: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel, Danganronpa Decadence, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, etc.

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play – including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems

Nintendo eShop Digital Cards are redeemable only through the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!