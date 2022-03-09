Score a 2-pack of Master Lock Combo Luggage Locks at under $2 each (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Master Lock Combination Luggage Locks for $3.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8 or more at Amazon and as much as $12 via Walmart, this is at least 53% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you have some trips to be excited for this year or not, it might be worth scoring a couple of these while you can grab two of them for the price of a decent latte. They are designed to be used on luggage or backpacks with a “set your own” 3-digit combination lock so you don’t have to worry about carrying a key in your pocket. Master Lock says they feature a “solid metal body and steel shackle…with resistance to cutting and sawing.” More details below.

You will find some other options on Amazon in the sub $3.50 category right here. But it is hard to recommend a lock of this nature from a brand we aren’t familiar with. And at under $4, or less than $2 per lock, it might be smarter option to stick with the brand name on this one.

More on the Master Lock Combination Luggage Locks:

Luggage lock is best used as a luggage lock or backpack lock

Set your own three-digit combination luggage lock for keyless convenience

Small combination lock is constructed with a solid metal body, black finish, and steel shackle

13/16 inch (21 millimeter) wide lock body; 1/8 inch (3 millimeter) diameter shackle with 11/16 inch (17 millimeter) length, 3/8 inch (10 millimeter) width

Two small set your own combination luggage locks

