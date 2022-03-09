Rare Amazon price drop has Nintendo’s right Neon Red Joy-Con down at $35 shipped

Alongside the plethora of Mario Day 2022 deals that are now live as well as the official Nintendo LEGO kits, Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the Neon Red Nintendo Joy-Con (R) at $34.88 shipped. Previously $50 before the official price drop back in 2020, a single Joy-Con typically sells for $40 and is now matching the all-time low there. Considering a pair will run you $80 right now, this is a notable option for folks looking for a first-party Joy-Con at the moment. Whether it’s for Fall Guys and Among Us over Switch Online (1-year still seeing rare price drops at Amazon) or some straight-up couch co-op action, this is a rare chance to land an extra Joy-Con half in your setup. It “has a full set of buttons and can act as a stand-alone controller.” More details below. 

Mario Day proper is less than 24 hours out now. We expect to see more deals and promotions kick-off – Best Buy already has a number of them scheduled to hit tomorrow – but there are plenty of them already live now. Those include a collection of the best first-party Switch games, official LEGO kits from the Mushroom Kingdom, accessories, controllers, and much more. Not to mention the now marked down Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets at $60

Just make sure to you go check out the must-see new Nintendo Peach’s Castle that was just officially unveiled from the LEGO Group. While we are still waiting for a full reveal to hit later this morning, all of which will be right here, you can already get a closer look at the epic new Mushroom Kingdom castle in this morning’s coverage

More on the Nintendo Joy-Con (R):

  • Can be connected to the main console for use in the handheld mode, or shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games
  • Each Joy-Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a stand-alone controller
  • Joy-Con controllers boast an accelerometer and gyro sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible
  • Control the action from almost anywhere in your room without cords

