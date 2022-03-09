Spigen’s PU leather Valentinus AirTag Case drops back to Amazon low at $10 Prime shipped

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Valentinus AirTag Keychain Case at $9.99 in both colroways with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Spigen, they fetch between $13 and $15 at Amazon and are now matching the all-time low there we tracked over the holidays last year. Easily making our list of the best options out there, they feature a PU leather treatment with subtle Spigen branding, an included keychain clip, and leave all of the Apple item tracker’s features functional. You’ll also find a handy snap closure for easily removing the AirTag when necessary as well as even more details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Today’s deal puts the trusted Spigen leather-like option on par or lower than most lesser known brands on Amazon. But if you would prefer to take the silicone route, the basic elago model comes in at under $8 Prime shipped right now and makes for a great alternative. Get a closer look in our coverage from last summer here and check out loads more options in wide-ranging roundup on 9to5Mac.

Speaking of Spigen, we are also still tracking a notable new Amazon low on its iPod Shuffle-style AirPods 3 case. Combining a nostalgic design with modern amenities for Apple’s latest earbuds, you can get all of the details on this offer in yesterday’s deal post.

More on the Spigen Valentinus AirTag Case:

Encase the AirTag with some class. Valentinus brings back the leather look with a functional carabiner to help keep them securely attached everywhere. It comes in a cover sewn with precision and a simple closure. Look good while you keep your goods close.

