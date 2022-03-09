Set up your new sitting area with the Walker Edison Wren Classic TV Stand for $99

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand 58-inch for $99.09 shipped. Down from its usual price of $150, this 34% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked this TV stand for at Amazon. The Wren Classic 58-inch can support TVs upwards of 65-inches and the top can support a total weight of 150 pounds with each shelf supporting 30 pounds. Integrated cable management holes will help you keep this setup clean. The understated look and wide variety of colors for the Wren Classic mean it will fit in just about anywhere.

With the savings you made with the featured deal, you can also grab the Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves for $17 when you clip the on-page coupon. These floating shelves are designed to reflect a rustic look while being minimalistic. Each shelf in this 3-pack can support a weight of up to 40 pounds with just two anchor points. KANKEI recommends these shelves for small plants and display items. Made from solid paulownia wood and powder-coated brackets, the Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves are sure to be a great pairing with the featured stand.

While you’re checking out the deals mentioned above, be sure to also check out these deals on JBL speakers, starting from $240. Ranging from sounds bars to bookshelf speakers, you’re sure to find something to complete your audio setup. You can also check out this deal on a Neato D10 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $600.

Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 23.375” H x 15.75” D x 58” L, Open storage cubby: 15.75” H x 14” D x 25.25” L

Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and 2 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

